Man dead after transport truck, vehicle collide in Bradford

A man is dead after a vehicle and transport truck collided in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe police, on Friday just after 5:30 p.m., officers received a report that a transport truck and an SUV had collided on Yonge Street at the 12th Line.

Police say the driver of the SUV, a 71-year-old man from Bradford, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say the passenger of the SUV remains in hospital where she is being treated for serious injuries.

The driver of the transport truck was treated at the scene, police say.

According to police, the investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.