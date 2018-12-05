Man dead after two-vehicle collision in Innisfil: police

One man has died after a collision in Innisfil, police said.

According to South Simcoe police, on Nov. 28, at around 6 p.m., two vehicles collided in the 10th Sideroad and 14th Line area.

Officers say the collision caused one of the vehicles to roll over.

READ MORE: Police investigating after collision in Innisfil sends 4 to hospital

Police said as a result, four people were taken to a local-area hospital. Two people were then airlifted to a hospital in Toronto.

According to police, the other two were treated for their injuries and released.

Police say on Sunday, a passenger of one of the vehicles, a 77-year-old man from Innisfil, died as a result of injuries sustained in the collision.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing, and officers are determining if speed, seatbelt use and stop-sign compliance were factors in the incident.