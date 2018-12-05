Calgary police looking for kidnapping victim’s car as part of investigation

Calgary police are looking for a vehicle belonging to the victim of a “bonafide kidnapping” that happened last month.

Six people have been charged with kidnapping after police worked with family members for nearly 24 hours to negotiate the safe release of the victim, who family reported to police was being held against their will after being assaulted.

Police said Wednesday they’re hoping to identify the man’s vehicle in hopes it would help with the investigation.

It’s described as a dark blue, four-door, 2007 Honda Civic with the licence plate BPL 8416.

Calgary police released information on the car last week, but retracted the vehicle description later the same day, citing a publication ban that had been put in place. However, the ban had been lifted as of Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the kidnapping is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or to anonymously contact Crime Stoppers.