Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng arrested in Vancouver, faces extradition to U.S.

Canadian authorities have arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei Technologies in Vancouver, B.C.

Wanzhou Meng, who also goes by Sabrina Meng, was arrested in Vancouver on Saturday, Dec. 1, Justice Department spokesperson Ian McLeod told Global News.

He said Meng faces extradition to the U.S., and that a bail hearing has been set for Friday.

“As there is a publication ban in effect, we cannot provide any further detail at this time,” McLeod said. He added that the publication ban was sought by Meng.

Huawei issued a statement saying Meng was changing flights in Canada when she was detained “on behalf of the United States of America” to face “unspecified charges” in New York.

“The company has been provided very little information regarding the charges and is not aware of any wrongdoing by Ms. Meng,” the statement said.

Huawei said it complies with all laws and rules where it operates, including export controls and sanctions of the United Nations, the U.S. and European Union.

Meng’s arrest, which was first reported by the Globe and Mail, comes less than two months after U.S. lawmakers sent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a letter urging Canada to ban Huawei’s equipment from Canadian wireless networks.

In a letter obtained by Global News, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner conveyed “grave concerns” over the possibility that the Chinese government might be using Huawei equipment to spy on and interfere with foreign governments.

“There is ample evidence to suggest that no major Chinese company is independent of the Chinese government and Communist Party,” they wrote.

U.S. authorities have been probing Huawei’s alleged shipping of American-origin products to Iran in violation of U.S. export and sanctions laws, sources told Reuters in April.

Meng, the 46-year-old daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, has previously been suspected of involvement in Huawei’s alleged ties to Iran.

In 2013, Reuters revealed that Meng served on the board of Skycom Tech, a Hong Kong-based firm that attempted to sell embargoed computer equipment to Iran’s Mobile Telecommunication Co, in violation of trade sanctions.

At least 13 pages of a proposal to sell Hewlett-Packard computer equipment to Iran were marked “Huawei confidential.”

Skycom was described by Huawei as one of its “major local partners,” although the Chinese company said neither it nor Skycom ultimately provided the HP equipment.

Huawei said its relationship with Skycom was “a normal business partnership,” and said its business in Iran was in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

In a statement provided to the BBC on Wednesday, Huawei said it complied with “all applicable laws and regulations where it operates, including applicable export control and sanction laws and regulations of the UN, U.S. and E.U.”

The company said it had been provided very little information on the charges faced by Meng, and said it “believes the Canadian and U.S. legal systems will ultimately reach a just conclusion.”

Meng’s arrest heightened the sense of a major collision between China and the U.S. not just over tariffs but also over technological hegemony.

U.S. stock futures tumbled following news of the arrest, as Asian markets looked poised to follow.

— With files from Rebecca Joseph, Reuters and the Canadian Press

