Ontario business owners accused of defrauding people out of $300K wanted on Canada-wide warrants

VAUGHAN, Ont. – York Regional Police are looking for two business owners accused of defrauding people out of more than $300,000.

Police say they began investigating in January when a woman reported to them that she had used a Vaughan, Ont.-based company called Mabini Express to transfer money to family in the Philippines.

Investigators say that several days later, the woman learned her family had not received the money.

They say when she went to the company, she found a sign saying that the business was permanently closed.

Police say they’ve since learned about 36 people who lost a combined total of more than $300,000.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for Jesus Mallari, 66, of Toronto and Teresita Mallari, 69, of Toronto, who are wanted on charges of fraud over $5,000 and four counts each of uttering forged documents and forgery.