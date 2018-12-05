Fort Henry rings in the winter season with Lumina Borealis

The winter season isn’t officially here just yet, but it’s already being celebrated at Fort Henry.

The historic fort has been transformed into a winter wonderland for the annual Lumina Borealis attraction.

Greg Gouthro, who handles communications for Fort Henry, says the event is chock-full of themed attractions perfect for the winter season.

“[It’s] everything that makes you feel the magic of winter,” he said.

Lumina Borealis is one of the city’s most popular winter events, and this year it will be packed with snow forts, wooded landscapes and crackling fires as well as hints of the aurora borealis, all showcased through a multimedia experience.

A new addition this year is the sleeping woods, where visitors are greeted by live characters played by local theatre actors.

Something familiar to those who attended the event last year will be the Frozinator, in which people can wake up winter by making it snow.

“You sing into microphones and you create a unique snowflake with the modulation of your voice,” said Gouthro. “Then we also have noisemakers so you’re literally waking up winter — and then the culmination happens, the grand finale comes, and it snows.”

Last year, the winter wonderland greeted 30,000 people, but Gouthro says Fort Henry is estimating that this year will bring 50,000 visitors.

“It’s a bonding experience for the family to come, and the other really important thing is that it’s a huge economic driver within the city,” he added.

The attraction opened Nov. 30 and will run until Jan. 5, 2019.