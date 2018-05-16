Fort Henry gets ready to open 2018 main season

One of Kingston’s major tourist attractions officially opens for another season this weekend.

Fort Henry will not only help celebrate Queen Victoria’s birthday, but will also mark a significant milestone of its own. The limestone landmark is commemorating 80 years as a museum as well as the formation of its world famous Guard.

Evan McDonnell, Captain of this year’s Guard, he says the year 2018 obviously has special meaning.

“It is a reunion year, meaning that we make a bit more of a big deal about it as opposed to 78, 79 or even 81, 82, because it is one of those milestones, so we have all of the Old Guard come back.” READ MORE: Thousands at Fort Henry for Celebration of Dance

Fort Henry is known as a living museum and the person responsible for that was Ron Way, who was born in Kingston in 1908, and was known as Canada’s top restorer of historical sites.

Despite Tuesday’s less than ideal weather conditions, members of the Guard continued to prepare for the new season. Josh Vivian, a rookie member of the Guard, says with opening day just around the corner, the meaning of the job is starting to sink in.

“You are part of the tourist attraction. People are taking pictures of you because they’ve come here to see you in uniform, and the big team that you’re a part of now.” READ MORE: Bill Welychka’s scary sleep-over at the haunted Fort Henry

Fort Henry’s main season opens May 19.