New Peterborough County council holds first orientation session

Peterborough County council is looking very different compared to its last meeting.

Eight councillors — or half of council — are gone, replaced by eight new representatives following the October municipal election.

“I’m proud to be here. It’s a little nerve-racking,” said Carolyn Amyotte, new mayor for North Kawartha Township. “I’m starting my fifth term as an elected representative. I’m not seeing the big picture down at county.”

“Now, I’ll understand why (we) pay all those county taxes,” she joked.

The first session of county council was an orientation that took place on Wednesday. Council was briefed on the county’s asset management.

They heard about everything from roads to bridges to county-owned buildings and culverts.

“I’m here to learn. This is my first term on county council,” said Bonnie Clark, deputy mayor of Otonabee-South Monaghan Township. “It’s exciting. It’s looking at the whole county perspective.”

The orientation session was Joe Taylor’s final one as warden for the county, however he will remain on as a county councillor, as he is the mayor of Otonabee-South Monaghan.

Douro-Dummer Township Mayor J. Murray Jones will be officially acclaimed as the warden for a two-year term next Wednesday. It will be his sixth term as warden.

“We have a great bunch of new people here. We are committed to helping them all out,” said Jones. “There are eight new councillors: five have been here before, three are new. Only one has no council experience at all. It’s a good balance of people.”

The first regular session of county council will be held on Friday, Dec. 14.