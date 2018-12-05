Guelph’s Adopt-A-Family urgently needs donors for 80 families

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington say they urgently need donors for their Adopt-A-Family program.

Over 1,000 families are receiving support through the annual initiative, but 80 larger families still need to be adopted and the program is looking for donors with a budget of about $600.

“We’re getting close to the end, so we’re really putting out a call for those holiday heroes to step up,” said Karyn Kirkwood, program director for the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington.

Various agencies refer families in need to the program and that referral includes a list of specific needs and wishes.

“You have single moms asking for diapers for their infant. Pajamas, hats and mitts, winter coats and boots, of course, are always a big one,” she said. “The wishes are really everything that any child would be wishing for.”

BELOW: Lisa Richards with Magic 106.1 speaks with Karyn Kirkwood of the Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington

The program is also welcoming monetary donations along with grocery and gift cards.

In 2017, the Adopt-A-Family program supported 1,186 families in Guelph and Wellington County, which included 2,592 children and youth.

Any interested donors can find more information on the Children Foundation’s website or by calling 519-829-0855.