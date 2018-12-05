Kelowna Rockets take on Kelly Buchberger’s Tri-City Americans

Wednesday is the fourth and final regular season meeting between the Kelowna Rockets and the Tri-City Americans.

The Rockets are 2-1-0-0 against the Am’s with all three games decided by a single goal.

The road team has won all three games; including the Rockets 3-2 win last Friday at Toyota Center in Kennewick.

Kelowna heads into the Wednesday matchup with a record of 12-15-2-0 and 26 points.

The Americans sit fourth in the U.S. division with a record of 14-11-1-0 and 29 points.

First year Tri-City head coach and former NHL veteran Kelly Buchberger hopes the road warrior trend will continue, as the two teams face of for Hat Trick Wednesday at Prospera Place.