Kelowna Rockets take on Kelly Buchberger’s Tri-City Americans
Wednesday is the fourth and final regular season meeting between the Kelowna Rockets and the Tri-City Americans.
The Rockets are 2-1-0-0 against the Am’s with all three games decided by a single goal.
The road team has won all three games; including the Rockets 3-2 win last Friday at Toyota Center in Kennewick.
Kelowna heads into the Wednesday matchup with a record of 12-15-2-0 and 26 points.
The Americans sit fourth in the U.S. division with a record of 14-11-1-0 and 29 points.
First year Tri-City head coach and former NHL veteran Kelly Buchberger hopes the road warrior trend will continue, as the two teams face of for Hat Trick Wednesday at Prospera Place.
