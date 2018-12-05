Turnout for PR referendum in B.C. continues to rise

Two days before the deadline to return proportional representation referendum ballots to Elections BC, voter turnout has hit 40 per cent.

That figure has the BC NDP, who support proportional representation, demanding Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson respect the results of the referendum.

Wilkinson has said a low turnout would call into question the validity of the result.

So far, the highest turnout is in Saanich North and the Islands at almost 49 per cent. The lowest turnout is in Surrey-Green Timbers at 20 per cent.

The deadline for Elections BC to have received a voting package is 4:30 p.m. on Friday, December 7.