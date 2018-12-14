Those Old Radio Shows – Dec. 14 & 15

Friday, Dec. 14:

Hour 1: Burns & Allen – George Gets Gracie a Gift; Father Knows Best – Dad’s Christmas Present

Hour 2: Campbell Playhouse – A Christmas Carol

Hour 3: Aldrich Family – Selling Christmas Cards; Daymon Runyan Theater – Dancing Dan’s Christmas

Hour 4: Orson Welles – Christmas Show; Jack Benny – Christmas Shopping in New York

Saturday, Dec. 15:

Hour 1: Tales of the Texas Rangers – Christmas Payoff; Dr. Seuss – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

Hour 2: Amos & Andy – Christmas Show; Grand Central Station – Annual Christmas Program

Hour 3: The Six Shooter – Brit Ponset’s Christmas; Hopalong Cassidy – Santa Rustlers

Hour 4: Fibber McGee & Molly – Goldersleeve’s Christmas Present; Duffy’s Tavern – Cobourne Plays Santa

Hour 5: Red Skelton – A Christmas Story; Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar – The Dept. Store Swindle Matter