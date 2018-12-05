Linda Busuttil re-elected as chair of Upper Grand District School Board

Linda Busuttil has been re-elected as chair of the Upper Grand District School Board following a decision during their inaugural meeting on Tuesday night.

This is Busuttil’s second time sitting as chair after her election as trustee in 2006.

Along with serving as trustee for Wards 2, 3, and 4 in Guelph, Busuttil has also sat as vice-chair and chair of various committees.

Trustee Mark Bailey, who represents Wards 1 and 5 in Guelph, was elected to serve as vice-chair.

The positions are for a one-year term, ending Nov. 30, 2019.

Busuttil will also serve as a director on the Ontario Public Education School Board Association’s board of directors.

The board welcomed five new trustees: Jolly Bedi, Jen Edwards, Mike Foley, Robin Ross and Gail Campbell.

Outgoing trustees are Susan Moziar, Bruce Shieck, Marty Fairbairn, Kathryn Cooper and Barb White.