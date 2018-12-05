‘We need better answers’: Trudeau says he pushed Saudi prince on Khashoggi’s killing

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday that he pressed Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last week.

Trudeau met the Saudi prince while at the G20 summit in Argentina.

READ MORE: Trudeau says he had ‘frank’ exchange with Saudi crown prince on Khashoggi, Yemen and human rights

The prime minister explained at the time that he had a “frank” conversation with the prince on the killing, Saudi Arabia’s involvement in Yemen and jailed activists.

WATCH: Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman arrives at G20 dinner

On Wednesday, he elaborated by saying that he urged Prince Mohammed to provide the world with “better answers.”

“I talked directly to the prince in Buenos Aires, telling him that we need better answers on what happened to Khashoggi and who is responsible for it,” he said.

“And we’re going to continue to press for answers.”

READ MORE: France’s Macron caught in tense exchange with Saudi prince over Khashoggi killing

The Saudi prince is facing continuing pressure over the Oct. 2 killing of the journalist inside the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul.

The journalist was a vocal critic of the kingdom’s royal family. While Saudi Arabia has admitted that the murder was “premeditated,” it has vehemently denied that the royal family had any knowledge or involvement.

However, several reports have suggested that the Saudi prince was involved in the murder.

WATCH: Lindsey Graham says evidence against prince in Khashoggi killing equivalent of a ‘smoking saw’

Following a CIA briefing on Monday, top U.S. senators said they are even more convinced that the prince was involved in the killing.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said there is “zero chance” the crown prince wasn’t involved in Khashoggi’s death.

The U.S. has slapped sanctions on Saudis involved in the murder. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has made it clear that the country will not target the prince himself.

WATCH: Khashoggi murder case ‘not closed,’ Freeland says following sanctions

Canada’s actions on Saudi Arabia

Last week, Canada also slapped 17 sanctions on Saudis who were involved in the murder.

But the Liberal government has not taken any action on pausing or cancelling the $1 billion Saudi arms deal amid rising pressure from political opponents.

Following the sanctions, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said that the case of Khashoggi’s murder is still not closed.