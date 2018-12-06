What men really want to find under the tree this Christmas

I don’t know about you – but most of the men in my life are fairly easy-going and very low-maintenance. They don’t complain, they don’t ask for much and they certainly don’t give you a straight answer when you ask them what they would like for Christmas.

Sound familiar?

Well, there’s no need to try to read their minds or hire a personal shopper – we picked the brain of Men’s Lifestyle Expert, Richard Cazeau to see what would make the best gifts for the gentlemen on our holiday shopping lists.

Cazeau said the road to successful gift-giving is paved with the basics.

“Guys are always kind of tricky – but it’s not that difficult! To me, when it comes down to it, it’s food, gadgets and entertainment.”

If you want to spend only a little, Cazeau suggests chocolates and other seasonal treats, fragrance samplers, Swiss Army knives and collector’s edition books.

“We like small stuff, you know you don’t have to break the budget.”

If you’re wanting to spend a little more on that special guy, Cazeau said accessories like watches and leather gloves are good options.

As for tech — wireless headphones, mini photo printers that connect right to your smartphone and a smartphone itself are gifts any guy would be happy to unwrap.

If you’re still undecided on what to pick out, you could always make a gift basket of sorts.

“Get us a couple of things, give us a variety, put it in a shoebox and we’ll be super happy.”