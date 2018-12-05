Charges laid against woman after heroin bust at Calgary Airport; suspect swallowed pellets to avoid detection: police

RCMP have laid charges against a woman in connection to a heroin bust at Calgary International Airport last month.
On Nov. 22, the Canada Border Services Agency stopped a woman who had arrived at the airport.
“A subsequent investigation by CBSA determined that she had swallowed numerous heroin pellets in efforts to avoid detection,” an RCMP news release said Wednesday. “Additionally, she was found to have heroin concealed in her suitcase.”
Police said about 1350 g was seized, making for about 13,500 individual doses.
Police said Mariam Salehe, 38, a foreign national, has been charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
