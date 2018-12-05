‘Coronation Street’ star Peter Armitage dies at 78

Coronation Street star Peter Armitage has died at the age of 78, four years after beating bowel cancer.

No cause of death has been given but Armitage revealed he was in remission from bowel cancer.

The actor first appeared on Coronation Street as Kevin Webster’s father, Bill Webster, more than 30 years ago. He was last seen on-screen in 2011, shortly after his character suffered a heart attack.

Armitage first appeared on the cobbles in 1984. After beating cancer in 2014, Armitage was hopeful about a return to Coronation Street.

“It’s 30 years since I first started on the cobbles and I’ve always come in and out,” he said. “I’d like to go back again, too, if there’s a storyline for me.”

Many Coronation Street stars took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Armitage.

Charlie Lawson, who plays Jim McDonald, wrote, “It’s with great sadness, that I’ve to tell you my great old friend Pete Armitage has died. RIP mate.”

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby, wrote, “So sorry to hear this, lovely man. Thoughts to family and friends x.”

Simon Gregson, who plays Steve McDonald, wrote, “I loved Pete what a lovely man very sad RIP lovely man.”

Samia Longchambon, who plays Maria Connor, wrote, “So sorry to hear this Charlie. Pete was such a lovely man.. he’ll be sadly missed 🙏❤️.”

“Peter was a much respected and much loved member of the Coronation Street family. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time,” an ITV spokesperson said.

Armitage is survived by his two children.