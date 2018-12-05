Man charged after police clock vehicle driving double the speed limit in Bradford

A man has been charged with stunt driving after police clocked a vehicle driving more than double the speed limit in Bradford.
According to a tweet from the South Simcoe police, on Wednesday at around 1 a.m., officers clocked a vehicle driving 164 km/h in an 80 km/h zone along Yonge Street near Line 11.
Police say the driver, a 19-year-old man from Bradford, has been charged with stunt driving.
Officers say the man’s licence has been suspended and his vehicle has been impounded.
