Zoo to briefly close in January for building maintenance

If you’re hoping to visit the Assiniboine Park Zoo in early January, you may need to reschedule.

The zoo will be closed to the public from Jan. 7 through Jan. 13 for minor repairs, cleaning and maintenance to its buildings.

“The closure allows for us to get a sizeable amount of work done throughout the buildings in the zoo with no impact on the visitor experience,” said the Assiniboine Park Conservancy’s Facilities & Capital Projects head Archie Pronger.

“Closing for a week during this time of year worked well for us in 2018, so we decided to move forward again with a similar plan this year to make some general improvements throughout the property.”

The maintenance work will involve repairs to buildings including Gateway to the Arctic, the zoo’s entrance and the Tundra Grill.

