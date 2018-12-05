Canada
December 5, 2018 10:44 am

Longueuil police investigate vandalism at 2 south shore cemeteries

Rachel Lau By Online Producer - Quebec  Global News

Longueuil police are investigating after a string of vandalism at two south shore cemeteries.

Longueuil police/Facebook
A A

Longueuil police are investigating after vandalism at two south shore cemeteries.

Officers say about 60 tombstones at the Saint-Antoine-de-Padoue Cemetery on Chambly Road in Vieux-Longueuil were knocked over and smashed.

They believe this happened between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4.

A second cemetery, the Régional Saint-Maxime on Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard in Saint-Hubert, was also the victim of vandalism between Dec. 3 and 4.

Officers say about 40 gravestones were damaged.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Longueuil cemetery vandalism
Longueuil Police
Régional Saint-Maxime cemetery
Saint-Antoine-de-Padoue Cemetery
Vieux-Longueuil

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News