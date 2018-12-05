Longueuil police investigate vandalism at 2 south shore cemeteries

Longueuil police are investigating after vandalism at two south shore cemeteries.
Officers say about 60 tombstones at the Saint-Antoine-de-Padoue Cemetery on Chambly Road in Vieux-Longueuil were knocked over and smashed.
They believe this happened between Nov. 24 and Dec. 4.
A second cemetery, the Régional Saint-Maxime on Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier Boulevard in Saint-Hubert, was also the victim of vandalism between Dec. 3 and 4.
Officers say about 40 gravestones were damaged.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.