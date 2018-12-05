Parts of downtown Fredericton, including legislature, evacuated due to natural gas leak

A natural gas leak in downtown Fredericton Wednesday morning has forced the evacuation of some buildings in the area.

Construction crews working on the Centennial Building on King Street hit a natural gas line at around 9 a.m.

The Fredericton Police Force tweeted that Enbridge Gas was responding to the leak in the 600 block of King Street.

Buildings around the Centennial Building were evacuated, and police were telling people to avoid the area.

According to the sergeant at arms at the legislature, all offices in the legislative precinct have been evacuated due to a gas line rupture at Centennial building. @Global_NB pic.twitter.com/6Q2R5nrsDK — Morganne Campbell (@Morganne_C) December 5, 2018

The sergeant-at-arms told Global News all offices in the legislative precinct were also evacuated.

