Canada
December 5, 2018 9:14 am
Updated: December 5, 2018 9:38 am

Parts of downtown Fredericton, including legislature, evacuated due to natural gas leak

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

Parts of downtown Fredericton has been blocked off due to a natural gas leak Wednesday morning.

Morganne Campbell/Global News
A A

A natural gas leak in downtown Fredericton Wednesday morning has forced the evacuation of some buildings in the area.

Construction crews working on the Centennial Building on King Street hit a natural gas line at around 9 a.m.

The Fredericton Police Force tweeted that Enbridge Gas was responding to the leak in the 600 block of King Street.

Buildings around the Centennial Building were evacuated, and police were telling people to avoid the area.

The sergeant-at-arms told Global News all offices in the legislative precinct were also evacuated.

— More to come

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown Fredericton
Fredericton
Gas Leak
Natural Gas Leak

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News