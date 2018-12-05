Ontario’s auditor general to release annual report Wednesday

TORONTO – Ontario’s auditor general is set to release her annual report today, shining a light on the previous Liberal government’s actions on issues such as health care, transit infrastructure and electricity.

Bonnie Lysyk’s report, which includes 15 value-for-money audits, is slated to be presented in the legislature around noon.

READ MORE: Ontario auditor general says government understates deficit by billions

The report will examine whether the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care is effectively administering out-of-province and out-of-country health insurance to Ontarians, and whether it is ensuring MRI and CT scans are provided in a timely, safe and fair way.

The report also dedicates two sections to the province’s transit agency, Metrolinx, which will examine the selection of two proposed GO Transit stations and whether it can deliver light-rail projects in a cost-effective and timely manner.

READ MORE: Ontario government committee looking at province’s finances wants Wynne’s emails, records

Another section of the report will look into the refurbishment of the Darlington nuclear plant.

Since the Progressive Conservatives formed government in June, the auditor’s report deals with the actions of the previous Liberal regime.