Update: Bomb threat at Post Office

Update 7 p.m. Tuesday

By 6:30 p.m. all police, fire and ambulance personnel had left the area.

—–

Original story:

A North Bay Fire Department alert says a bomb threat was phoned into the main Canada Post office on Worthington St. just before 5 p.m.

Two police cruisers are parked on the Ferguson St. side of the building and a fire truck and ambulance are also standing by.

Half a dozen postal workers are waiting in the parking lot across the street with the post office evacuated.

A call to Canada Post media relations went unanswered.