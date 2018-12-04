Update: Bomb threat at Post Office

Update 7 p.m. Tuesday
By 6:30 p.m. all police, fire and ambulance personnel had left the area.
—–
Original story:
A North Bay Fire Department alert says a bomb threat was phoned into the main Canada Post office on Worthington St. just before 5 p.m.
Two police cruisers are parked on the Ferguson St. side of the building and a fire truck and ambulance are also standing by.
Half a dozen postal workers are waiting in the parking lot across the street with the post office evacuated.
A call to Canada Post media relations went unanswered.
