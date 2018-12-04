Kingston gymnasts are California-bound for international competition

Two members of Kingston’s Trillium Gymnastics Club will represent Canada next month at a prestigious gymnastics competition.

Kaylee Molleson, Alex Duggan and their coach Kelli Gregory are headed to Anaheim for the California Grand Invitational. Both Molleson and Duggan caught the attention of Team Ontario officials at a provincial qualifying meet last month in Mississauga.

“I was beyond excited when I found out,” said 13-year old Molleson.

The Grade 8 student at Calvin Park Public School looks forward to competing on the international stage.

“It’s going to be so much fun,” added Molleson.

“I’m a bit nervous, but I plan on going out and doing my very best in all my elements. Both Alex and I train about 16 hours a week. It’s really a lot, but that hard work is starting to pay. Making Team Ontario was a dream come true. It will certainly open a lot of gymnastic doors.”

Duggan is also 13 years old. She is a Grade 8 student at Module Vanier.

“This is an incredible opportunity,” said Duggan.

“Some of the best young gymnasts from the United States will be there. I look forward to meeting the new girls on Team Ontario and going to this amazing tournament in California.”

Both girls are coached by Gregory, a longtime mentor at the Trillium Gymnastics Club. She, too, was named to the Team Ontario staff for the competition in January, and both ladies are thrilled that their coach will be joining them on this gymnastics adventure.

“She’s so supportive,” said Molleson.

“She knows exactly what to say when things go well or things go wrong.”

Duggan concurs.

“Kelli’s really special to me,” she added. “She’s a great coach who knows how to motivate me to do my best.”