Baby found in dumpster in Mission passes away

A baby found in a dumpster in Mission on Nov. 23 has passed away.

The baby girl was found in the 33600-block of Prentis Avenue and rushed to hospital.

She passed away Nov. 29.

The cause of death is still being investigated.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested but has since been released. No charges have been laid at this time.

Police have not said if the woman arrested was the baby’s mother.

The investigation is ongoing and police say no further information will be released at this time.