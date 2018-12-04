Second-degree murder charge laid against 23-year-old man in death of Vancouver senior

A second-degree murder charge has now been approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service against 23-year-old Nicholas Dwayne Wallace of Surrey in relation to the death of 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin.

Vancouver police received a 911 call at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, after a relative discovered Poulin deceased in her apartment on Kingsway near Kerr Street.

Investigators arrested the suspect two days later in Surrey and he was charged Tuesday morning.

Wallace remains in custody.

READ MORE: Vancouver homicide victim identified as 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street from Friday evening on Nov. 23 to Saturday morning on Nov. 24 is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.