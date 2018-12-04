Crime
December 4, 2018 1:27 pm

Second-degree murder charge laid against 23-year-old man in death of Vancouver senior

Vancouver police are investigating the city's 15th homicide of the year after a woman in her 80s was found dead inside her East Vancouver apartment Saturday morning. Grace Ke reports.

A second-degree murder charge has now been approved by the B.C. Prosecution Service against 23-year-old Nicholas Dwayne Wallace of Surrey in relation to the death of 87-year-old Elizabeth Poulin.

Vancouver police received a 911 call at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, after a relative discovered Poulin deceased in her apartment on Kingsway near Kerr Street.

Investigators arrested the suspect two days later in Surrey and he was charged Tuesday morning.

Wallace remains in custody.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area of Kingsway Avenue and Kerr Street from Friday evening on Nov. 23 to Saturday morning on Nov. 24 is asked to call detectives at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

