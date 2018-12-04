The Great Calgary Cookie Exchange sells out!

The Great Calgary Cookie Exchange sold out early as Calgarians came down to WinSport to buy boxes cookies made by 25 of the city’s best chefs.

It was first-ever cookie exchange organized to generate funds for Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving in support of the Magic of Christmas Charity.

People lined up early to buy the culinary creations, which ranged in type from classic chocolate chip to lemon thyme millionaires shortbread.

The cookies were sold out by 8:15 a.m. and raised thousands of dollars for Global Calgary’s Morning of Giving.

The Magic of Christmas charity, which runs entirely on donations, uses Calgary Transit buses to deliver donations to the city’s less fortunate on Christmas Eve.

You can watch Global News Morning Calgary’s Morning of Giving on Dec. 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Also feel free to drop by Global Calgary studios at 222 23 Street N.E. that morning for some fun.

Our parking lot at Global Calgary will be turned into a giant TV set, complete with entertainment, pancakes and special guests as we collect gifts and donations for the non-profit agency, The Magic of Christmas. All the donations we receive will be turned over to the charity, where elves and volunteers will match the gifts to the hundreds of families who really need some Christmas cheer this year.

You can also meet our Morning show team, Santa and his elves. We want you to feel the magic of donating to needy families this season at this very special event.

With files from Global News’ Leslie Horton