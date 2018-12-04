‘A very good experience for us’: students at Calgary Islamic School celebrate their culture

Students at the Calgary Islamic School are enjoying doing something they’ve never done before: working together to create an original stage production.

Each class is working with a facilitator from Trickster Theatre, shaping a show called “The Many Contributions of Muslims Within Canada.”

From kindergarten up to Grade 9, the students are getting a chance to learn more about how their culture has helped build the country.

“We just learned about this today,” Grade 8 student Tasmin Ahmed said. “About [Canada’s] first mosque that was built in Edmonton.”

“This is a good idea to do,” Grade 5 student Ibrahim Haider said. “Because we’re learning about our culture more and more.”

“Muslims first came to Canada since the early 1800s,” teacher Sara Behairy said. “They had lots of contributions in the fields of medicine, there were lots of engineers. We even helped with agriculture and building Canada and making it the great country it is today.”

“There’s also a lot of Muslim men and women inside politics,” Grade 8 student Muhadis Chowdry said.

“We’re also seeing how much Muslims have contributed in volunteering ways,” Grade 9 student Rinad Hamid said. “Like toward the food bank and how much we help different Canadians all across Canada.”

“I think it’s a very good experience for us,” Grade 8 student Hana Bhairy said. “Because we’ve never had something like this before.”

“Growing our history and being proud of it,” Grade 9 student Kawthar Aroua said.

The students are performing “The Many Contributions of Muslims Within Canada” on Thursday, Dec. 6 and Friday, Dec. 7 at the Calgary Islamic School.