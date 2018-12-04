Suspect allegedly behind pepper spray attack, fight at restaurant, nightclub now behind bars

A Winnipeg man faces a laundry list of charges after a series of incidents in downtown Winnipeg dating back to October.

Police said the same man was responsible for a pepper spray attack Oct. 21, a physical assault at a restaurant Nov. 11, and a fight at a nightclub Nov. 25.

Warrants were issued for the suspect’s arrest on all three occasions.

Police arrested Haben Nipsey Weldekidan, 24, on Monday at a Pembina Highway motel. They said he was in possession of around $5,000 in cash and someone else’s ID.

Weldekidan has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

He faces charges of pointing a firearm, two counts of assault with a weapon, two counts of weapon possession, three counts of uttering threats, eight counts of failing to comply with probation, identity fraud, assault causing bodily harm, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

