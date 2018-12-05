Saskatoon testing notifynow emergency alert system

A test message will be sent Wednesday morning to people in Saskatoon signed up for the city’s notifynow emergency alert system.

Officials with the emergency measures organization will carry out the test at 10 a.m. CT.

Those with a publicly listed telephone number are automatically in the notifynow system and will receive the message which will be indicated by “this is a test message.”

People signed up to receive notifynow alerts by text, email, voice recording, and TTY will also receive the test.

The city sends out notifynow now alerts either city-wide, by neighbourhood, or city block depending on the emergency.

It lets people know the nature of the alert, important safety messages, and what to do in an impending, escalating, or occurring emergency situation.

The city tests its alert system twice-yearly to keep everyone informed on what it sounds likes and be better prepared in the event of an emergency. It also allows officials to assess the accuracy of the residential database.

More information can be found online at notifynow, or by contacting 306-975-3210.

