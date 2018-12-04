Health Canada issues warning about Miracle Mineral Solution

Health Canada is warning the public about the dangers of sodium chlorite after the substance was advertised as a cure-all for several major diseases.
This comes after a British Columbia man pleaded guilty to selling the bleaching agent as Miracle Mineral Solution, which promises to cure cancer, HIV-AIDS and even childhood autism.
Health Canada’s Maryse Durette says that’s just not true.
According to Durette, sodium chlorite is commonly used as a bleaching agent.
“It can cause poisoning, kidney failure, harm to red blood cells, abdominal pain, nausea,” she said.
If anyone hears of a person selling Miracle Mineral Solution, Durette urges them to report the vendor to authorities.
Durette says Health Canada has not approved any health product containing sodium chlorite.
