Health Canada issues warning about Miracle Mineral Solution

Health Canada is warning the public about the dangers of sodium chlorite after the substance was advertised as a cure-all for several major diseases.

This comes after a British Columbia man pleaded guilty to selling the bleaching agent as Miracle Mineral Solution, which promises to cure cancer, HIV-AIDS and even childhood autism.

Health Canada’s Maryse Durette says that’s just not true.

According to Durette, sodium chlorite is commonly used as a bleaching agent.

“It can cause poisoning, kidney failure, harm to red blood cells, abdominal pain, nausea,” she said.

If anyone hears of a person selling Miracle Mineral Solution, Durette urges them to report the vendor to authorities.

Durette says Health Canada has not approved any health product containing sodium chlorite.