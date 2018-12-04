Health
Health Canada issues warning about Miracle Mineral Solution

Miracle Mineral Solution has been seized and deemed dangerous by Health Canada.

Health Canada is warning the public about the dangers of sodium chlorite after the substance was advertised as a cure-all for several major diseases.

This comes after a British Columbia man pleaded guilty to selling the bleaching agent as Miracle Mineral Solution, which promises to cure cancer, HIV-AIDS and even childhood autism.

Health Canada’s Maryse Durette says that’s just not true.

According to Durette, sodium chlorite is commonly used as a bleaching agent.

“It can cause poisoning, kidney failure, harm to red blood cells, abdominal pain, nausea,” she said.

If anyone hears of a person selling Miracle Mineral Solution, Durette urges them to report the vendor to authorities.

Durette says Health Canada has not approved any health product containing sodium chlorite.

