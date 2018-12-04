Innisfil man charged with impaired driving: South Simcoe police

South Simcoe police say a man from Innisfil, Ont., has been charged with impaired driving after testing revealed the man’s blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit.

According to police, officers received a report of a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot of a bar in Cookstown on Friday at around 9 p.m.

READ MORE: South Simcoe police say ‘enough is enough’ when it comes to impaired driving

Police say that officers detected an odour of alcohol and signs of impairment from the man when they arrived at the scene.

Officers say the man was placed under arrest and transported to the North Division.

According to police, blood alcohol testing resulted in readings three times the legal limit.

READ MORE: Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle damages Bradford lawn

Police say that as a result, 35-year-old Brian Ross from Innisfil has been charged with impaired driving and driving with more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in his blood.

Officers say his licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.