Manitoba Hydro requesting 3.5% rate increase

Manitoba Hydro is requesting a 3.5-per-cent rate increase that, if approved, would take effect in April 2019.

Manitoba residents could see a spike in their electricity bills this spring, as Manitoba Hydro has put in a request to the Public Utilities Board for a 3.5-per-cent rate increase.

Manitoba Hydro’s application to the PUB asks for the change to take effect from April 1, 2019.

Manitoba Hydro has previously said it needed rate hikes of 7.9 per cent per year every year until 2024 in order to address mounting debt, but those hikes have never been approved.

The most recent rate increase was 3.6 per cent.

