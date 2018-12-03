Dupuis Avenue traffic in NDG ‘out of control,’ pedestrian advocate says

There was a push to help curb traffic at Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough council Monday.

Nigel Spencer from Pedestrians Montreal told officials he believes traffic is “out of control” around Dupuis Avenue.

The borough, he says, should allow left turns on Earnscliffe Avenue and ban trucks from turning right on Dupuis as of Décarie Boulevard.

Spencer believes the move would curb traffic along a heavily travelled portion of Dupuis to make the streets safer.

“It’s just a lot of very heavy transport at all hours of the day and night and it has not been treated like a residential area at all,” Spencer told Global News.

Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand said no trucks are currently allowed in the area and it’s up to police to control the issue.

As for traffic on Earnscliffe, the borough forbade left turns on the street 10 years ago, but Rotrand said he was open to looking into the concern.