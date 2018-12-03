Dakota Lancers, Jeanne Sauve capture provincial high school volleyball titles

It just wasn’t their night.

The Lord Selkirk Royals lost both the provincial high school boys’ and girls’ volleyball finals on Monday.

The Dakota Lancers and the Jeanne Sauve Olympiens celebrated provincial volleyball championships at the University of Manitoba’s Investors Group Athletic Centre.

The second-seeded Lancers won the AAAA Provincial High School Varsity Boys Volleyball Championship with a four sets’ victory over the fourth-ranked Royals. Dakota won the opening set 25-21.

Both teams had numerous set points during a back-and-forth second set in which the Lancers eventually won 29-27. The Royals clawed their way back in the match with a 25-21 victory in set number three, but the Lancers cruised to a 25-18 win in the fourth set to clinch the title.

The Lancers ended the Royals’ championship reign after they had won back-to-back provincial boys titles. It was Dakota’s ninth AAAA varsity boys volleyball title in school history, but their first since 2010.

Dakota’s Isaiah Olfert was named the most valuable player at the provincials.

The Olympiens won the AAAA Provincial High School Varsity Girls Volleyball Championship for the second year in a row, defeating the Royals three sets to one. The set scores were 15-25, 25-23, 25-17, and 25-23.

The second-seeded Royals won the opening set, but the fifth-ranked Olympiens won the next three sets to successfully defend their championship. It’s the Olympiens’ second-ever AAAA varsity girls volleyball championship.

Jeanne Sauve setter Katreena Bentley was chosen as the tournament’s most valuable player for the second straight year.