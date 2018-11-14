Saskatoon city high school champions crowned in SSSAD volleyball

City champions have been crowned in the 2018 Saskatoon Secondary Schools Athletic Directorate (SSSAD) volleyball season.

Saskatoon’s top volleyball teams have qualified for provincials, but there were still medals up for grabs last week.

READ MORE: Saskatoon Sports

The BJM Saints girls’ team lost a five-setter in last year’s city final, and it would be no easier this year facing the unbeaten Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Saints went on to hand Holy Cross their first loss of the season on Nov. 8, winning in four sets 3-1 (25-16, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20).

READ MORE: Saskatoon cyclist originally from B.C. racks up 734 kilometres in a day

The boys’ final pitted the Centennial Chargers against the Holy Cross, who were also looking to keep their perfect season alive.

Holy Cross took the city championship on Nov. 8 in straight sets 3-0 (22-25, 23-25, 18-25).

Watch Global News at 10 on Tuesdays for High School Huddle with Ryan Flaherty.

WATCH BELOW: Previous Saskatoon High School Huddles