High School Huddle: playoff football action in Saskatoon

This edition of High School Huddle covers playoff football action in Saskatoon.

Both the 3A and 4A provincial title games are set for this Saturday. The Bishop Mahoney Saints advanced to the 3A final last weekend.

The Centennial Chargers and Holy Cross Crusaders were looking to follow suit as they battled for the 4A city championship on Nov. 2 at SMF Field. The Chargers won it 16-14, and are off to the provincial championship for a second-straight year.

In the Div. II final, the Tommy Douglas Tigers took on Prince Albert’s Carlton Crusaders. The Crusaders’ defence came up with the stop near the end of the game to help the team take the provincial crown with a 9-7 win on Nov. 2 in Saskatoon.

