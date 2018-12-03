Donald Trump, Melania Trump pay respects to George H.W. Bush at U.S. Capitol

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump paid their respects to former president George H.W. Bush at the U.S. Capitol on Monday night.

Trump and Melania arrived at the Capitol, where the body of the 41st president of the United States is lying in state, around 8:30 p.m. ET.

The Trumps stood in front of the casket for several moments, their heads bowed. The president then saluted, while the first lady placed a hand over her heart, before the pair left.

Trump skipped an earlier service at the Capitol, where Bush was eulogized by Vice-President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan, among others.

Trump is expected to attend Bush’s state funeral Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

