CIA director Gina Haspel to brief Senate leaders on Jamal Khashoggi killing

By Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

WASHINGTON – CIA director Gina Haspel is headed to Capitol Hill to brief Senate leaders on the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Haspel is set to meet Republican and Democratic Senate leaders on Tuesday, as well as the chairmen and ranking senators on the key national security committees. The visit was confirmed by a person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private session.

Senators from both parties were upset that Haspel was not part of a closed-door session with top administration officials last week about Khashoggi’s killing and the U.S. response.

Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, two months ago. Senators have moved to punish Saudi Arabia by advancing legislation to curtail U.S. backing for the Saudi-led war in Yemen. The bill is pending further action on the Senate floor.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

