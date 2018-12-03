Condolence book for former President George H.W. Bush available at U.S. consulate in Halifax

The U.S. Consulate in Halifax is offering the public a chance to express their condolences for the death of former U.S. President George H.W. Bush.

The consulate says they’ve prepared a condolence book for members of the public who wish “to express sympathy to the Bush family for their loss.”

Bush, the 41st president of the United States of America, died at the age of 94 on Saturday.

Bush was president of the U.S. from 1989 to 1993 and brought a “dedication to traditional American values,” and a determination to make the U.S. a “kinder and gentler nation,” according to a White House biography.

Born in Milton, Mass., on June 12, 1924, he enlisted in the armed forces on his 18th birthday. Being the youngest pilot in the navy when he began flying, he flew 58 combat missions during the Second World War and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery in action.

In January 1945, he married Barbara Pierce and together they had six children — George, Robin (who died as a child), John (known as Jeb), Neil, Marvin and Dorothy.

His presidency fell during a time of dramatic change as the Cold War ended, the Soviet Union broke up and the Berlin Wall fell.

The book will be available at the U.S. Consulate, 1969 Upper Water Street, Tower II, Suite 904, for any who wish to sign on the following days:

Dec. 4 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 6 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 7 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m

— With files from Eric Stober