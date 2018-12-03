RSM closing temporarily for construction of world’s largest T.rex

The Royal Saskatchewan Museum (RSM) will be closing temporarily as the museum begins construction on Scotty, the world’s largest T.rex.

There will be a brief construction closure of the RSM starting on Dec. 10 in order to create the opening in the second floor to make room for Scotty.

The RSM will re-open for the Christmas Break on Dec. 26.

READ MORE: Scotty the T.rex to receive a body at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum

“The RSM is a world-class organization and continually offers new experiences to its visitors, the addition of Scotty will prove to be one of the most exciting additions yet,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said.

“In a few years, we may forget what the RSM previously looked like, make sure to visit through the holidays to see the transformation and continue to visit when Scotty is revealed in the spring of 2019.”

The RSM will also have a second brief closure on Jan. 7, with a planned re-opening on Jan. 19. The renovations will also include expanding the public gathering spaces in the lobby and exhibit level, as well as an area to deliver school programs.