Redblacks receiver arrested for allegedly refusing to provide roadside breath sample

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Redblacks say wide receiver Greg Ellingson was charged Friday with failing to provide a breath sample into a roadside screening device.

The Redblacks said in a statement Saturday morning that Ellingson will not participate in team activities while they “continue to collect information in this case.”

The team did not say where the incident occurred.

READ MORE: Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Ottawa’s south end

Ellingson, a 29-year-old from Tampa, Fla., had five touchdowns and 1,086 yards for Ottawa this season.

He has played four seasons with the Redblacks since 2015 and played two years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats before that.

READ MORE: Senators beat Sharks 6-2 in Karlsson’s return to Ottawa

In a statement released on Monday, the Ottawa police confirmed the arrest of Ellingson.

According to police, the arrest occurred at 2:37 a.m. on Friday in the Kirkwood Avenue and Carling Road area during a R.I.D.E. program. He was subsequently charged with allegedly refusing to provide a breath sample.

Police also said they won’t be providing any further comment on the matter.

–With files from Christopher Whan