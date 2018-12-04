42-year-old man charged in connection with alleged sex assault on LTC bus

London police say a 42-year-old man has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident on an LTC bus.

Officers say a woman was waiting to board the No. 13 bus at Masonville Place around 10:50 p.m. on Nov. 23, when an unknown man spoke to her.

When they were on the bus, officers say he touched the woman inappropriately.

Investigators say the woman didn’t suffer any physical injuries and got off the bus around Richmond Street and University Drive. The suspect stayed on the bus.

Officers said in a statement on Friday afternoon they’d identified a suspect. On Monday, they announced that 42-year-old James Matthew Patterson of London had been charged with one count of sexual assault in connection with the case.

London police thanked the public for their assistance with the investigation.

With files from Natalie Lovie.