Vehicle of interest identified in fatal Terrace hit-and-run that killed local man

A vehicle of interest has now been identified in the fatal Terrace hit-and-run on Nov. 18 that left local resident Cameron Kerr dead.

The incident occurred on Highway 16, west of Terrace.

Kerr, 30, was walking home along the shoulder of Highway 16 in the early morning hours when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver four kilometres west of Terrace.

READ MORE: Terrace RCMP confident they have identified suspect in hit-and-run that killed Cameron Kerr

Police are asking for anyone who saw this vehicle of interest in the Terrace area during the early morning hours of Nov. 18, to contact Sgt. Shawn McLaughlin of West Pacific Region Traffic Services at 250-638-7438 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) with information.

Photos of Cameron Kerr (submitted)

On Tuesday, Nov. 20, RCMP seized two pickup trucks, two boats and three boat trailers on Haida Gwaii. One of the trucks, a Ford F350, is believed to be the suspect vehicle and had damage consistent with the collision that claimed Cameron’s life.

RCMP questioned seven people in connection with the investigation and identified a driver from the Lower Mainland as the hit-and-run suspect.

They have not released further details in the case at this time.

Family members of Kerr spoke to Global News in late November, saying Kerr was a wonderful man.

Kind and caring, passionate about everything including paddling and the outdoors, and always smiling — that is how Garrett Kerr wants his brother Cameron to be remembered.

“He was so full of life,” Garrett told Global News.

“To lose him this way, he would never have done this.”

READ MORE: Terrace man hit, left to die in ditch remembered as kind, caring and courageous

Garrett, who had last seen Cameron the night before, went looking for his brother, a sheet metal worker, later that morning. When he saw the highway blocked off, he stumbled across the crime scene.

“As I was driving by, I saw his hat and his boot laying in the highway and I knew what had happened,” recalled Garrett.

Cameron’s hat is now part of a memorial that marks the ditch where his body was found.

“Cameron would have been kind enough to come back,” said Garrett.

“He would have been compassionate enough to worry about that person’s loved ones and he would have been courageous enough to do the right thing.”

— With files from Kristen Robinson