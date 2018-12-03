Man trying to drive ‘like Ace Ventura’ with head out window slams car into tree

Police in Lincoln, Neb., took a man into custody Saturday after he smashed a car into a tree and a retaining wall while driving with his head out of the window “like Ace Ventura.”

According to a police accident report, the driver of the vehicle said he was driving with his head out the window because the car’s windshield wipers were not working.

The driver “informed officers that he crashed because of inoperable windshield wipers, which forced him to drive with his head out of the window, ‘like Ace Ventura’ due to the rain,” the report said.

The man was apparently referring to scenes from the 1994 movie Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, starring Canadian actor Jim Carrey. Carrey was forced to drive his vehicle with his head out of the window due to a smashed windshield.

The man fled the scene of the single-vehicle accident but was contacted by authorities a short time later. He was processed for driving under the influence, and had a blood-alcohol of .137, according to the report.

All-righty then!