No injuries reported after several vehicles collide on Hwy. 400: OPP

Police say no injuries were reported after several vehicles collided on Highway 400 Monday morning.

According to a tweet from OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt, two cars collided in the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Aurora Road, causing between six and eight vehicles to end up in collisions.

Schmidt says one vehicle caught fire, however, there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Police say officers and emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

According to police, one northbound lane was blocked to allow emergency medical services to gain access to the scene and the southbound lanes were blocked to allow for cleanup, however they have reopened.

