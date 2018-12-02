East Vancouver apartment fire under investigation after man hospitalized
A man is in hospital after being pulled from a fire in an East Vancouver apartment Sunday night.
Firefighters rushed to an apartment building in the 200 block of Wall Street shortly after 5 p.m.
Crews pulled a man from the building, who was rushed to hospital. The extent of his injuries remain unknown.
“He has definitely [suffered] smoke inhalation,” said Battalion Chief Mike Sereda.
“He was in the suite at the time, crews found him and brought him out right away and CPR was initiated,” Sereda added.
The fire was contained to one unit of the four-storey building.
Sereda said it’s too soon to say how the fire started, but noted that a fire investigator has been assigned.
