Sea to Sky Highway partially reopens after serious crash near Whistler

The Sea to Sky Highway has been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after a serious crash on Sunday.

The collision happened just south of the Chance Creek Bridge between Squamish and Whistler, according to DriveBC.

While the road has been partially reopened, DriveBC is warning drivers to expect heavy delays and congestion.

It’s not yet clear how many vehicles were involved or how seriously anyone may have been injured.

More to come…

