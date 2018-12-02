Chance Creek Bridge
December 2, 2018 3:51 pm
Updated: December 2, 2018 4:58 pm

Sea to Sky Highway partially reopens after serious crash near Whistler

By Online Journalist  Global News

A highway camera shows traffic backed up due to a serious collision on Highway 99.

DriveBC
A A

The Sea to Sky Highway has been reopened to single-lane alternating traffic after a serious crash on Sunday.

The collision happened just south of the Chance Creek Bridge between Squamish and Whistler, according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: B.C. government rolling back speed limits on 15 highway stretches in the province

While the road has been partially reopened, DriveBC is warning drivers to expect heavy delays and congestion.

It’s not yet clear how many vehicles were involved or how seriously anyone may have been injured.

More to come…

WATCH: B.C. judge allows release of deadly car crash video

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chance Creek Bridge
Coquihalla
Crash
drivebc
Highway 99
Highway 99 crash
Sea-to-Sky Highway
Serious Crash
squamish
Whistler

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News