December 2, 2018 12:51 pm
Updated: December 2, 2018 1:54 pm

NYPD locate tourist couple who dropped ring in grate during clumsy Times Square proposal

By National Online Journalist  Global News

The New York Police Department says it has located a couple who got engaged in Times Square on Friday and promptly dropped their engagement ring down a grate.

CCTV footage published by the NYPD on Saturday shows the couple leaning over the grate in search of the ring in the moments following the butterfingered proposal.

A police officer retrieved the ring and cleaned it up, but authorities then had to find a way to locate the couple to return the prized jewelry.

In a predictable turn of events, the NYPD took to Twitter to ask the public for help in tracking down the engaged but ring-less couple.

“WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in Times Square NYC! She said Yes – but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate,” the NYPD tweeted just after noon E.T. on Friday.

A few hours later, the department happily announced that the couple heard about the tweets after returning to their home country.

“We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back,” the NYPD tweeted. “Congratulations!”

