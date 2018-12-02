Traffic
December 2, 2018 9:14 pm

Vehicle lands in ditch after rollover southeast of Peterborough

By Videographer  Global News

A car veered off the road and into a ditch on Saturday night on Highway 7A southeast of Peterborough.

Niki Anastasakis
A A

A vehicle ended up on its roof in a ditch after veering off the roadway and down an embankment southeast of Peterborough around 9 p.m. Saturday.

The incident happened on Highway 7A near Tapley 1/4 Line.

READ MORE: 1 dead after 2-vehicle collision in Selwyn Township

At the scene of the crash, Peterborough County OPP said the incident was weather-related.

Police responded after a witness called 911 and said they saw the car behind them roll off the roadway and into a ditch.

More to come.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 7A
Highway 7A crash
Highway 7A rollover
Highway 7A traffic
Peterborough
peterborough crash
Peterborough rollover
Peterborough traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News