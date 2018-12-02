Vehicle lands in ditch after rollover southeast of Peterborough
A A
A vehicle ended up on its roof in a ditch after veering off the roadway and down an embankment southeast of Peterborough around 9 p.m. Saturday.
The incident happened on Highway 7A near Tapley 1/4 Line.
READ MORE: 1 dead after 2-vehicle collision in Selwyn Township
At the scene of the crash, Peterborough County OPP said the incident was weather-related.
Police responded after a witness called 911 and said they saw the car behind them roll off the roadway and into a ditch.
More to come.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.